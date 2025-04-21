Left Menu

IIT Guwahati Unveils Pioneering BS in Biomedical Science and Engineering

IIT Guwahati launches a four-year BS program in Biomedical Science and Engineering, focusing on interdisciplinary education. The course, in collaboration with AIIMS and NIPER Guwahati, aims to bridge engineering and medical sciences. Applications open April 2025, highlighting opportunities in healthcare and medical technology advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:39 IST
IIT Guwahati Unveils Pioneering BS in Biomedical Science and Engineering
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has announced the introduction of a cutting-edge Bachelor of Science (BS) program in Biomedical Science and Engineering. This four-year interdisciplinary course will be conducted by the Jyoti and Bhupat Mehta School of Health Sciences and Technology (JBMSHST) at IIT Guwahati, in collaboration with AIIMS and NIPER Guwahati, providing a unique blend of engineering and medical sciences education.

The launch event saw participation from key dignitaries such as Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director IIT Guwahati, Prof. Ashok Puranik, Director AIIMS Guwahati, and Prof. U.S.N. Murty, Director NIPER Guwahati, among others. Prominent members from the Mehta Family Foundation, which supports the program, attended virtually. The program is poised to address future challenges by breaking traditional disciplinary silos, as highlighted by Prof. Jalihal during the event.

The academic structure is comprehensive, offering a foundation in pre-clinical to clinical domains, enriched with experiential learning through interactions with healthcare professionals. The curriculum covers diverse topics including Bioinstrumentation and AI in medicine, ensuring readiness for roles across various sectors like pharmaceuticals, biomedical devices, and health technology. Applications open in April 2025 for what promises to be a transformative educational experience. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025