IIT Guwahati Unveils Pioneering BS in Biomedical Science and Engineering

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has announced the introduction of a cutting-edge Bachelor of Science (BS) program in Biomedical Science and Engineering. This four-year interdisciplinary course will be conducted by the Jyoti and Bhupat Mehta School of Health Sciences and Technology (JBMSHST) at IIT Guwahati, in collaboration with AIIMS and NIPER Guwahati, providing a unique blend of engineering and medical sciences education.

The launch event saw participation from key dignitaries such as Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director IIT Guwahati, Prof. Ashok Puranik, Director AIIMS Guwahati, and Prof. U.S.N. Murty, Director NIPER Guwahati, among others. Prominent members from the Mehta Family Foundation, which supports the program, attended virtually. The program is poised to address future challenges by breaking traditional disciplinary silos, as highlighted by Prof. Jalihal during the event.

The academic structure is comprehensive, offering a foundation in pre-clinical to clinical domains, enriched with experiential learning through interactions with healthcare professionals. The curriculum covers diverse topics including Bioinstrumentation and AI in medicine, ensuring readiness for roles across various sectors like pharmaceuticals, biomedical devices, and health technology. Applications open in April 2025 for what promises to be a transformative educational experience. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)