Maharashtra Budget 2024: Boost for Women, Youth, and Farmers

In a move that underscores its commitment to social welfare, the Maharashtra government unveiled its 2024-25 budget, placing significant emphasis on women's empowerment, youth skill development, and farmer support.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, also the state's finance minister, announced a plethora of measures aimed at various demographics. Women aged 21 to 60 are set to receive a Rs 1,500 monthly allowance under the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', starting from July. The new budget also promises three free LPG cylinders annually for each household, promoting better health and cleaner fuel usage through the 'Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana'.

Youth empowerment received a substantial boost with the 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Karyaprashikshan Yojana', which will provide job training and a Rs 10,000 monthly stipend to 10 lakh youths every year. Additional allocations were also made for farmers, including free electricity for pumps under 7.5 HP and solar power initiatives, signifying a holistic approach towards rural development.

