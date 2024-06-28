HDFC Life Launches 'Bridge the Gap' Campaign to Boost Life Insurance Awareness

In a notable move aimed at elevating public awareness about life insurance, HDFC Life, a leading life insurer in India, has rolled out the 'Bridge the Gap' campaign. This initiative seeks to inform and educate the masses about the critical benefits of life insurance, an essential component of financial planning.

The statistics speak volumes: life insurance penetration in India stands at a meager 3.2%, with a staggering protection gap of 91%. Recognizing this urgent need, HDFC Life has launched a series of on-ground activities and digital initiatives, including partnerships with media platforms like ET NOW to produce informative chat shows. These efforts focus on various aspects of life insurance, from protection to retirement planning.

The campaign has already garnered considerable attention, aiding HDFC Life's mission to align with IRDAI's vision of 'Insurance for All' by 2047. Suresh Badami, Deputy Managing Director of HDFC Life, emphasized the importance of individuals assessing their coverage needs to safeguard their financial future. The 'Bridge the Gap' initiative is a significant step toward achieving this goal.

