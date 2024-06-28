Left Menu

HDFC Life Launches 'Bridge the Gap' Campaign to Boost Life Insurance Awareness

HDFC Life has introduced the 'Bridge the Gap' initiative to increase awareness about life insurance in India. Despite its importance in financial planning, life insurance penetration in the country is low. The campaign involves various on-ground and digital activities to educate the public about the benefits and coverage of life insurance.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2024 18:10 IST
In a notable move aimed at elevating public awareness about life insurance, HDFC Life, a leading life insurer in India, has rolled out the 'Bridge the Gap' campaign. This initiative seeks to inform and educate the masses about the critical benefits of life insurance, an essential component of financial planning.

The statistics speak volumes: life insurance penetration in India stands at a meager 3.2%, with a staggering protection gap of 91%. Recognizing this urgent need, HDFC Life has launched a series of on-ground activities and digital initiatives, including partnerships with media platforms like ET NOW to produce informative chat shows. These efforts focus on various aspects of life insurance, from protection to retirement planning.

The campaign has already garnered considerable attention, aiding HDFC Life's mission to align with IRDAI's vision of 'Insurance for All' by 2047. Suresh Badami, Deputy Managing Director of HDFC Life, emphasized the importance of individuals assessing their coverage needs to safeguard their financial future. The 'Bridge the Gap' initiative is a significant step toward achieving this goal.

