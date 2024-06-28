Left Menu

Future Generali India Insurance Embraces Inclusion: PwD and LGBTQIA+ Initiatives

Future Generali India Insurance plans to increase the employment of Persons with Disabilities to 1% by December 2024. The company is committed to diversity, including hiring more from the LGBTQIA+ community. Initiatives include revising hiring practices and partnering with Humsafar Trust for education and skill-building support for LGBTQIA+ individuals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 18:36 IST
Future Generali India Insurance has announced an ambitious plan to enhance workforce diversity by increasing the employment of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) to account for 1% of its 4,000-strong workforce by December 2024.

The company, known for its progressive stance, was a pioneer in expanding the definition of family in its health products to include LGBTQIA+ community members. FGII is further bolstering its commitment to diversity by aiming to onboard more individuals from the LGBTQIA+ community, according to a recent statement.

At the Pride Month 2024 celebrations at the Royal Opera House, MD and CEO Anup Rau highlighted that PwD currently make up around 0.6-0.7% of their workforce, with expectations to increase this number substantially by year-end. "Inclusion at FGII goes beyond tolerance; it's about celebrating the unique skills that diversity brings," Rau noted.

