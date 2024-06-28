Left Menu

BEL Secures Rs 3,172 Crore Defence Contract with AVNL

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) signed a Rs 3,172 crore contract with Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) for the upgrade of BMP 2/2K tanks of the Indian Army. The project involves supplying an advanced Sighting and Fire Control System. BEL also secured additional orders worth Rs 481 crore.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:31 IST
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has signed a significant contract worth Rs 3,172 crore with Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) at the AVNL Headquarters in Chennai.

The project encompasses the supply and installation of an advanced, indigenously developed Sighting and Fire Control System for BMP 2/2K tank upgrades for the Indian Army. BEL, headquartered in Bengaluru, will also provide comprehensive engineering support for the project.

Furthermore, BEL has secured additional orders amounting to Rs 481 crore since its last announcement on May 22, 2024. These orders include doppler weather radars, classroom jammers, spares, and services, bringing the total accumulated orders for the current financial year to Rs 4,803 crore.

