Tragic Incident: Seven-Year-Old Drowns in Rainwater Pit

A tragic incident unfolded in the district as a seven-year-old boy named Javed drowned in a pit filled with rainwater on Friday, according to police reports.

Javed, a resident of Pinangwan village, had gone out to play with his siblings when he leapt into the eight-foot-deep pit to take a bath.

Unfortunately, a chunk of soil dislodged and fell on him causing him to drown instantly. By the time his family reached the site and retrieved him after an hour of efforts, it was too late; he had already succumbed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)