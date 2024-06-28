Suvendu Adhikari writes to NCW, NHRC; urges to send team to West Bengal to investigate alleged post-poll violence

West Bengal's Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday wrote a letter to the National Commission for Minorities (NCM), the National Commission for Women (NCW), and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and urged the Commission to send a team to West Bengal to investigate alleged post-poll violence in the state. Incidents of post-poll violence poured in from several pockets of West Bengal where BJP workers were allegedly beaten and their offices were vandalised, after the declaration of Lok Sabha 2024 results.

"One Hossainara Begum, Vice President, BJP Minority Morcha, daughter of Bajle Rahaman of Vill. Rangamati, P.O. Ramthenga, P.S. Ghoksadanga, Dist. Cooch Behar has been brutally attacked, she was dragged by her hair and subjected to severe physical assault and open her dress in broad daylight by TMC goons on 25th June, 2024. She has been admitted to the hospital, and her condition is alarming," Adhikari stated in all three letters written to NCM, NCW, and NHRC. "This is one of another example of post poll violence in West Bengal where minority ladies are also not getting off physical assault from the ruling TMC hooligans. This brutal incident has shocked the Muslim community," he added.

He further requested that to send the investigation team to the spot and inquire into the matter. "I request you kindly to send your investigation team to the spot and enquire into the matter. I am sending the copy of complaint and photograph along with video footage of the victim for your necessary action," he stated in a letter.

Earlier on Thursday, Suvendu Adhikari welcomed the Calcutta High Court decision to give the Central Government full discretion to deploy Central Armed Paramilitary Forces in West Bengal to save the victims of post-poll violence and termed the decision "historic." "One more failure of the State machinery has come to the forefront. The Hon'ble High Court at Calcutta in a Public Interest Litigation filed by me to save the victims from post-poll violence, has essentially conferred the entire discretion of deploying Central Armed Paramilitary Forces in West Bengal to the Central Government. I welcome this historic decision of the Court, which will save a lot of lives in this failed State of West Bengal," Suvendu Adhikari said in a post on X.

On June 13, West Bengal's Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, was stopped by the police from entering the Raj Bhavan to meet West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose with alleged victims of post-poll violence. Earlier this month, West Bengal opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari had written to Governor CV Ananda Bose, raising concerns about the All India Trinamool Congress' alleged role in post-poll violence, urging him to take steps to prevent a recurrence of the situation after elections in 2024.

In the letter, Adhikari alleged that the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces, stationed after the polls, are not being utilised to control the worsening situation where the ruling party's goons are targeting BJP workers. Meanwhile, local BJP workers alleged that the BJP party office located at Goragacha, Taratala was demolished without any notice from the local administration. (ANI)

