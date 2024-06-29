"We want CBI investigation": BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul over alleged assault on minority woman in Cooch Behar

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged incident of assault on a minority woman in Cooch Behar. The BJP MLA reached Bagdogra airport to meet the post-poll violence victim today.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "One of our sisters from Bengal who belongs to the minority community was stripped and beaten and paraded naked in her village by TMC miscreants. Till now some people have been arrested. A team has come here on the instructions of our state president Sukanta Majumdar." Criticising the TMC-led state government in West Bengal, Paul said that it is shocking that there has been no statement or any action from woman Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"As a woman, it is very shocking to see such incidents happening every day. And what is even more shocking is that there has been no statement or any action from our woman Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," she said. "We want a CBI investigation. Today we are here. We will be meeting the sister. And then we'll be going to the police to meet the Superintendent of Police (SP) or additional SP," the BJP MLA added.

Earlier, Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar constituted a seven-member team to investigate the alleged incident of assault on a minority woman in Cooch Behar. The seven-member team includes Agnimitra Paul, MLA Sikha Chatterjee, Phalguni Patra, Shashi Agnihotri, MLA Malati Rava Roy, Mafuja Khatun and MP Jayanta Roy.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Police on Friday informed that a case has been registered and three accused have been arrested in connection with the alleged incident of assault on a minority woman in Cooch Behar. The police also said that false rumours are being spread regarding an incident involving a Muslim woman in Coochbehar and urge everyone to refrain from spreading false information and to verify facts before believing or sharing any news.

"It has come to our attention that false rumours are being spread regarding an incident involving a Muslim woman in Coochbehar, West Bengal. It is being falsely reported that the woman was stripped and beaten for supporting a political party. This misinformation is being used to give communal and political," Cooch Behar Police said in a statement. "We urge everyone to refrain from spreading false information and to verify facts before believing or sharing any news. The incident is a family matter and should not be given any communal or political colour," they added in the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)