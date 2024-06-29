Man Loses Rs 46 Lakh in Online Trading Scam
A 34-year-old man from Kharghar, Maharashtra, was allegedly defrauded of Rs 46 lakh by five unidentified individuals promising high returns on investment. An FIR has been registered under various sections of the IPC and IT Act. The victim's withdrawal attempts failed, prompting him to lodge a complaint.
- Country:
- India
A 34-year-old man from Kharghar, Maharashtra, fell victim to an online trading scam, losing over Rs 46 lakh. Police registered a case against five unidentified individuals based on the victim's complaint. The case is being investigated under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and sections of the IT Act.
The victim, employed in Bandra Kurla Complex, was approached by the fraudsters between February and April 2024. They persuaded him to invest in online trading with promises of high returns. Using WhatsApp groups and various links, they managed to deceive him.
Despite initially seeing returns, the victim's attempts to withdraw his funds failed. The fraudsters became unresponsive, leading him to file a complaint. The investigation is ongoing.
