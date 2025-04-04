Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Orders Probe into Hospital's Denial of Admission

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an inquiry into a woman's death after a Pune hospital allegedly refused her entry over a deposit issue. A committee has been formed to investigate. The incident has sparked a strong response and demands for implementing charity schemes at hospitals.

A grave incident in Pune has caught the attention of Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, leading to the establishment of an inquiry committee. The committee, spearheaded by the Joint Commissioner of Charity, will scrutinize the circumstances surrounding a recent case where a woman was allegedly denied admission due to the non-payment of a significant advance deposit at a prominent hospital.

Highlighting the severity, BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe revealed that Tanisha Bhise faced admission refusal at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. Tragically, she passed away after being moved to another facility post-childbirth. This incident has prompted serious action, aiming to ensure the Charity Patient Scheme's effective enforcement across all charity hospitals in the region.

The investigation's findings and subsequent recommendations from the law and justice department's inspection unit are awaited for prompt action. Meanwhile, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital refuted the charges, attributing the claims to the family's frustration over required advanced neonatal care costs for a high-risk pregnancy.

