Tragic Tractor Plunge: Six Feared Drowned in Maharashtra
Six farm laborers are feared drowned after a tractor fell into a well in Nanded district, Maharashtra. The vehicle was on its way to a turmeric harvest when it slipped into the well due to rain. Rescue operations are ongoing, with no bodies recovered yet.
A tractor carrying farm laborers plunged into a well in Maharashtra's Nanded district, with six people feared drowned, as reported by local authorities.
The incident took place in Alegaon village around 7.30 am on Friday, when the vehicle skidded off due to slippery conditions from recent rains.
Rescue operations are currently underway, although the waterlogged well and unspotted tractor pose significant challenges. Authorities have not recovered any bodies yet, maintaining a continued search as further developments unfold.
