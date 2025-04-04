Tragic Tractor Plunge: Six Feared Drowned in Maharashtra

A tractor carrying farm laborers plunged into a well in Maharashtra's Nanded district, with six people feared drowned, as reported by local authorities.

The incident took place in Alegaon village around 7.30 am on Friday, when the vehicle skidded off due to slippery conditions from recent rains.

Rescue operations are currently underway, although the waterlogged well and unspotted tractor pose significant challenges. Authorities have not recovered any bodies yet, maintaining a continued search as further developments unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)