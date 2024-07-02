PM Modi expresses condolences over loss of life in Hathras stampede, says UP government engaged in relief efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the stampede in Hathras and wished speedy recovery to the injured. PM Modi spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following the tragedy in which over 50 people died.

"The Uttar Pradesh government is engaged in providing all possible help to the victims. My condolences with those who have lost their loved ones. I wish for the speedy recovery to the injured," PM Modi said in a post on X. PM Modi also expressed his condolences during his reply on the motion of thanks on the President's address in Lok Sabha.

The Prime Minister said he had received tragic news of people dying in the stampede in Hathras and the administration was engaged in relief and rescue efforts. He said all necessary help will be provided to victims. The Prime Minister also expressed his condolences over the deaths in the tragedy and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

Hathras District Magistrate Ashish Kumar said the incident occurred at a private event. "District administration is investigating the matter. The injured are being taken to the hospital. Fifty-sixty deaths have been reported to me by the doctors," Kumar told ANI.

"Permission for the event to be held was given by the SDM and it was a private event. A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter. The primary focus of the administration is to provide all possible help to the injured and kin of the deceased," he added. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured in Hathras tragedy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)