Germany Blocks Sale of Volkswagen's MAN Energy Solutions Unit to China
German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and Economy Minister Robert Habeck announced the cabinet's decision to block the sale of Volkswagen's MAN Energy Solutions gas turbine unit to China, citing security reasons. Habeck emphasized that while investments are generally welcome, technologies critical to public order need protection.
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-07-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 16:40 IST
