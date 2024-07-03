Germany Blocks Sale of Volkswagen's MAN Energy Solutions Unit to China

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser welcomed on Wednesday a decision by the cabinet to block the planned sale of Volkswagen's MAN Energy Solutions gas turbine unit to China for "security reasons".

Economy Minister Robert Habeck, speaking at the same news conference, said while investments in Germany were generally welcome, technologies that are important for public order must be protected and that was why it was right to block the deal.

