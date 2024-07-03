Left Menu

Germany Blocks Sale of Volkswagen's MAN Energy Solutions Unit to China

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and Economy Minister Robert Habeck announced the cabinet's decision to block the sale of Volkswagen's MAN Energy Solutions gas turbine unit to China, citing security reasons. Habeck emphasized that while investments are generally welcome, technologies critical to public order need protection.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-07-2024 16:40 IST
Germany Blocks Sale of Volkswagen's MAN Energy Solutions Unit to China
  Germany

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser welcomed on Wednesday a decision by the cabinet to block the planned sale of Volkswagen's MAN Energy Solutions gas turbine unit to China for "security reasons".

Economy Minister Robert Habeck, speaking at the same news conference, said while investments in Germany were generally welcome, technologies that are important for public order must be protected and that was why it was right to block the deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

