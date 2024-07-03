NABARD and Online PSB Loans Ltd Sign Pact to Boost Financial Inclusion in Rural India

NABARD and Online PSB Loans Limited have announced a strategic partnership to advance financial inclusion in rural areas by leveraging regional rural banks.

The initiative seeks to ease enrolment and claim processes under Jan Suraksha Schemes for 43 Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) via a unified JanSuraksha Portal.

NABARD's chairman, Shaji K V, described this move as a giant leap towards digital financial services in rural India, aligning with the Government's Digital India initiative for inclusive growth.

