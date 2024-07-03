NABARD and Online PSB Loans Ltd Sign Pact to Boost Financial Inclusion in Rural India
NABARD and Online PSB Loans Limited have partnered to promote financial inclusion in rural India through regional rural banks. This collaboration aims to streamline the enrolment and claim settlement process under the Jan Suraksha Schemes, enhancing digital financial services and reinforcing the inclusive growth agenda of the Government of India.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 18:31 IST
- Country:
- India
NABARD and Online PSB Loans Limited have announced a strategic partnership to advance financial inclusion in rural areas by leveraging regional rural banks.
The initiative seeks to ease enrolment and claim processes under Jan Suraksha Schemes for 43 Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) via a unified JanSuraksha Portal.
NABARD's chairman, Shaji K V, described this move as a giant leap towards digital financial services in rural India, aligning with the Government's Digital India initiative for inclusive growth.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Adani Group to Invest $100 Billion in Green Energy and Digital Transformation
Whatfix and Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Accelerate Global Digital Transformation
BSG Alliance Pioneers Digital Transformation in MENA with Steve Papermaster at Helm
India's Massive Data Centre Expansion: A Digital Transformation Imperative
Force Motors Partners with EY Parthenon India for Ambitious Digital Transformation