Kerala Government Holds High-Level Meeting to Support Cardamom Farmers

The Kerala government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, convened a high-level virtual meeting on Wednesday to tackle the challenges faced by cardamom farmers. The meeting included key state ministers and focused on several critical areas for farmer relief.

A major point of discussion was negotiating with the state-level bankers' committee to announce a moratorium on loans provided to cardamom farmers. Additionally, there were talks on extending loan repayment grace periods and finding ways to ease interest payment burdens.

The meeting also considered various strategies to address planting material shortages, involving assistance from the Spices Board. Further, the possibility of employing laborers under the employment guarantee scheme to ensure water availability was examined. Discussions are planned with the Spices Board and the Central government for a practical crop insurance model. The Chief Minister also directed the Agriculture Department to seek financial aid from the State Disaster Response Fund.

