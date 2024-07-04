Left Menu

BYD Lights Up Southeast Asia: First Electric Vehicle Plant in Thailand

China's BYD inaugurated its first electric vehicle plant in Thailand, marking its debut in Southeast Asia. Valued at $490 million, this facility aims to produce 150,000 vehicles annually. Thailand will serve as a central production hub for BYD's export to ASEAN nations and beyond.

Reuters | Rayong | Updated: 04-07-2024 09:25 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 09:25 IST
  Thailand

China's BYD opened its first electric vehicle plant in Thailand on Thursday, the auto maker's first in Southeast Asia. "BYD is using Thailand as a production hub for export to ASEAN and many other countries," Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of Thailand's Board of Investment said at the opening ceremony, referring to the 10-nation Southeast Asian bloc.

The facility, announced two years ago, is worth $490 million and will have a production capacity of 150,000 vehicles per year. The factory is located in an industrial estate in Thailand's eastern Rayong province.

