BYD Lights Up Southeast Asia: First Electric Vehicle Plant in Thailand

China's BYD opened its first electric vehicle plant in Thailand on Thursday, the auto maker's first in Southeast Asia. "BYD is using Thailand as a production hub for export to ASEAN and many other countries," Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of Thailand's Board of Investment said at the opening ceremony, referring to the 10-nation Southeast Asian bloc.

The facility, announced two years ago, is worth $490 million and will have a production capacity of 150,000 vehicles per year. The factory is located in an industrial estate in Thailand's eastern Rayong province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)