Delhi: Fire breaks out at East of Kailash house

A fire broke out early Thursday morning at a house in the East of Kailash area in Delhi, an official said The fire broke out at around 6 am today.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the site and dousing operations are underway. No casualties have been reported so far.

The reason behind the fire is yet to ascertained. More details are awaited.

Last week, a massive fire broke out in a factory located in the Okhla Phase 2 area in Delhi. Acting swiftly fire department officials despatched fire tenders and carried out operation to put out the blaze. (ANI)

