Delhi: Fire breaks out at East of Kailash house

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the site and dousing operations are underway.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 10:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

A fire broke out early Thursday morning at a house in the East of Kailash area in Delhi, an official said The fire broke out at around 6 am today.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the site and dousing operations are underway. No casualties have been reported so far.

The reason behind the fire is yet to ascertained. More details are awaited.

Last week, a massive fire broke out in a factory located in the Okhla Phase 2 area in Delhi. Acting swiftly fire department officials despatched fire tenders and carried out operation to put out the blaze. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

