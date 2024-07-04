China Urges Justice Amid Deadly Congo Militia Attack
China has condemned a militia attack in the Democratic Republic of Congo, urging the country to apprehend the perpetrators. The incident occurred at a mining site in Ituri province, resulting in the deaths of at least four Chinese nationals.
China strong strongly condemns a militia attack in the Democratic Republic of Congo and urges the country to hunt down the perpetrators, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.
It was reported by media that a militia attack occurred at a mining site in the northeastern gold-rich Ituri province of the central African country, killing at least four Chinese nationals, citing sources.
