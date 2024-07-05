Reliance Industries Scales New Heights with Record Market Valuation

Reliance Industries experienced a significant surge in its stock prices, climbing over 2% on Friday, pushing its market valuation beyond the Rs 21.5 lakh crore mark. The stock was particularly buoyant on the NSE, rising 2.63% to close at Rs 3,189.90 and reaching a record high of Rs 3,197 during the day.

Meanwhile, on the BSE, Reliance Industries' shares increased by 2.32%, settling at Rs 3,180.05 per share. This surge led to an estimated valuation jump of Rs 55,286.61 crore, amounting to a total of Rs 21,58,227.12 crore on the NSE.

Adding to the robust performance, Reliance Jio reported the highest adjusted gross revenue at Rs 25,330.97 crore, a 10.21% year-on-year increase. This milestone contributed to Reliance Industries being the first Indian company to achieve a market capitalization of Rs 20 lakh crore.