Reliance Industries Scales New Heights with Record Market Valuation

Shares of Reliance Industries surged over 2%, elevating its market capitalization above Rs 21.5 lakh crore. The company's stock achieved a record high on both the NSE and BSE. In addition, Reliance Jio posted the highest adjusted gross revenue, further driving the company's impressive market performance.

Updated: 05-07-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:03 IST
Reliance Industries experienced a significant surge in its stock prices, climbing over 2% on Friday, pushing its market valuation beyond the Rs 21.5 lakh crore mark. The stock was particularly buoyant on the NSE, rising 2.63% to close at Rs 3,189.90 and reaching a record high of Rs 3,197 during the day.

Meanwhile, on the BSE, Reliance Industries' shares increased by 2.32%, settling at Rs 3,180.05 per share. This surge led to an estimated valuation jump of Rs 55,286.61 crore, amounting to a total of Rs 21,58,227.12 crore on the NSE.

Adding to the robust performance, Reliance Jio reported the highest adjusted gross revenue at Rs 25,330.97 crore, a 10.21% year-on-year increase. This milestone contributed to Reliance Industries being the first Indian company to achieve a market capitalization of Rs 20 lakh crore.

