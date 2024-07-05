Left Menu

Assam Floods: Over 24 Lakh Affected, Grim Situation Persists

The flood situation in Assam remains critical, impacting over 24.20 lakh people across 30 districts. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the situation in Dibrugarh amidst efforts to find community-driven solutions. Despite improvements in some areas, embankment regions are still heavily flooded.

Flood affected Mayong village in Morigaon, Assam on July 1. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing flood crisis in Assam, over 24.20 lakh people across 30 districts have been severely affected. Dhubri district remains one of the hardest hit, with 7,75,721 people suffering due to the inundation.

Extensive agricultural damage has also been reported, with 63490.97 hectares of crop area submerged, affecting 3518 villages in 112 revenue circles. The Brahmaputra River continues to flow above danger levels in Neamatighat, Guwahati, Goalpara, and Dhubri.

Apart from Dhubri, other districts experiencing significant impacts include Cachar, Kamrup, Hailakandi, and Hojai among others. In Kamrup Metropolitan, one child has been reported missing.

In response to the crisis, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Dibrugarh to assess the situation. He toured the affected areas on foot, interacting with residents and experts to seek community-driven solutions. His visit aimed at understanding local feedback and implementing effective measures.

Sharing his experience on social media, Sarma emphasized the need for a collaborative approach. "Today, I met the people in the flood-affected areas of Dibrugarh for their feedback. We will involve experts and residents to find community-driven solutions to the flooding problem," he said.

Addressing the media, Sarma noted some improvement in the flood situation, although areas around the embankment bridge remain severely flooded. Efforts are ongoing to assist everyone affected. Due to safety concerns, a power outage in Dibrugarh, lasting six days, was necessary to prevent electrocution incidents.

Despite efforts, the flood situation in Assam remains dire, with a death toll rising to 52. Relief work and community engagement continue to be the focal points of the state government's response.

