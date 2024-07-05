Union Minister Chouhan Criticizes Jharkhand CM Soren for Dynastic Politics

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday lashed out at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for replacing tribal leader Champai Soren in a bid to tighten family control over the state's leadership. Delivering a speech in Ramgarh, Chouhan accused Hemant Soren of sidelining tribal interests for personal gain.

Chouhan questioned, 'What was the fault of Champai Soren? You made him the CM, you could have let him continue, but you removed a tribal CM. Just because you want to have the hold of just one family.' During his Ramgarh visit, he listened to locals who shared their grievances over housing scheme delays, exacerbated by what they described as the corrupt policies of the Soren administration.

Locals revealed, 'The sand, which should cost Rs 3300, is now priced at Rs 5600, making it unaffordable. This significant increase in the price of materials like sand and bricks is creating difficulties in constructing their homes.' Additionally, Chouhan projected confidence that the BJP would win the upcoming assembly elections, replacing what he described as Jharkhand's 'corrupt, dishonest, and chaotic' administration. He reaffirmed the BJP's mission to harness the state's potential while highlighting the plight of workers and rising material costs. Chouhan also engaged with women from Self Help Groups, praising their hard work to realize PM Modi's vision of 'Lakhpati Didi'.