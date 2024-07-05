Left Menu

Union Minister Chouhan Criticizes Jharkhand CM Soren for Dynastic Politics

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for replacing tribal leader Champai Soren amid allegations of dynastic control. Chouhan's comments were made during his visit to Ramgarh, where he engaged with locals and party workers. He promised BJP would bring effective governance to Jharkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 22:16 IST
Union Minister Chouhan Criticizes Jharkhand CM Soren for Dynastic Politics
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday lashed out at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for replacing tribal leader Champai Soren in a bid to tighten family control over the state's leadership. Delivering a speech in Ramgarh, Chouhan accused Hemant Soren of sidelining tribal interests for personal gain.

Chouhan questioned, 'What was the fault of Champai Soren? You made him the CM, you could have let him continue, but you removed a tribal CM. Just because you want to have the hold of just one family.' During his Ramgarh visit, he listened to locals who shared their grievances over housing scheme delays, exacerbated by what they described as the corrupt policies of the Soren administration.

Locals revealed, 'The sand, which should cost Rs 3300, is now priced at Rs 5600, making it unaffordable. This significant increase in the price of materials like sand and bricks is creating difficulties in constructing their homes.' Additionally, Chouhan projected confidence that the BJP would win the upcoming assembly elections, replacing what he described as Jharkhand's 'corrupt, dishonest, and chaotic' administration. He reaffirmed the BJP's mission to harness the state's potential while highlighting the plight of workers and rising material costs. Chouhan also engaged with women from Self Help Groups, praising their hard work to realize PM Modi's vision of 'Lakhpati Didi'.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024