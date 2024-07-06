Assam CM Visits Family of Missing Child Amid Floods, Amit Shah Assures Support

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday visited the Jyotinagar area in Guwahati and met with the parents of Abinash Sarkar, a child who went missing after falling into a drain near a local temple during devastating floods. The Chief Minister extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

The incident occurred on Thursday night, affecting Sarkar, son of Harilal Sarkar, a resident of Shyamnagar in the Bhawanipur area of Noonmati, Guwahati. The Chief Minister also visited the site of the incident to assess the ongoing search operations.

Sarma directed relevant departments and search teams to intensify their efforts to locate the missing child. He mentioned that NDRF and SDRF teams have conducted several search rounds to find the child, focusing on the area from the incident site to the sluice gate of the Bharalu River.

Accompanying Sarma were Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mayor Mrigen Sarania, Special DGP Harmeet Singh, City Police Commissioner Diganta Bora, District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan, and other senior officials.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to Sarma to discuss the flood-like situation caused by heavy rains in Assam. Shah assured the affected populace that both the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force are working diligently to provide relief and rescue efforts.

Shah further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to offering all possible assistance to the flood-affected state. "On account of the heavy rains, a flood-like situation has occurred in Assam. Spoke with Assam CM Shri @himantabiswaJi about the ongoing situation. The NDRF and the SDRF are working on a war footing, providing relief and rescuing the victims. PM Shri @narendramodiJi stands firmly with the people of Assam and is committed to providing all possible assistance to the state in these challenging times," Shah said in a post on 'X'.

