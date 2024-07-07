Union Minister Reddy Highlights India's Global Pharma Contributions at IPC Valedictory

Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, attended the valedictory function of the 73rd Indian Pharmaceutical Congress (IPC) in Hyderabad on Sunday. Reddy asserted that the government would continue to support and promote the pharmaceutical sector actively.

Speaking with ANI, Reddy highlighted Hyderabad's significant contributions to the pharma industry. He noted that India had exported vaccines worldwide and vaccinated its population of 140 crore during the COVID-19 pandemic. He congratulated the pharma sector for its role in vaccine production during this critical period.

Reddy, also the Telangana BJP President, was the Chief Guest at the IPC Expo held at Hi-Tech Exhibition Centre Hall in Hyderabad. Through his official social media platform, X, Reddy praised the IPC for uniting industry experts and innovators. He underscored India's emergence as a global pharmaceutical hub under Narendra Modi's leadership and emphasized this year's IPC theme, 'Role of Indian Pharma for Global Wellbeing.'

He urged pharmaceutical stakeholders to enhance Hyderabad's reputation as the world's pharmacy. Reddy cited the establishment of the National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research and other universities as pivotal for fostering a strong research ecosystem in Hyderabad, positioning it as a key player in the global biomedical industry.

