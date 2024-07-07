Left Menu

Union Minister Reddy Highlights India's Global Pharma Contributions at IPC Valedictory

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy emphasized India's role in the global pharmaceutical sector at the 73rd Indian Pharmaceutical Congress in Hyderabad. He praised the industry's contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic and promised continued government support to promote the pharma sector, urging stakeholders to bolster Hyderabad's global standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 17:28 IST
Union Minister Reddy Highlights India's Global Pharma Contributions at IPC Valedictory
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy at function of 73rd Indian Pharmaceutical Congress in Hyderabad (Photo/@kishanreddybjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, attended the valedictory function of the 73rd Indian Pharmaceutical Congress (IPC) in Hyderabad on Sunday. Reddy asserted that the government would continue to support and promote the pharmaceutical sector actively.

Speaking with ANI, Reddy highlighted Hyderabad's significant contributions to the pharma industry. He noted that India had exported vaccines worldwide and vaccinated its population of 140 crore during the COVID-19 pandemic. He congratulated the pharma sector for its role in vaccine production during this critical period.

Reddy, also the Telangana BJP President, was the Chief Guest at the IPC Expo held at Hi-Tech Exhibition Centre Hall in Hyderabad. Through his official social media platform, X, Reddy praised the IPC for uniting industry experts and innovators. He underscored India's emergence as a global pharmaceutical hub under Narendra Modi's leadership and emphasized this year's IPC theme, 'Role of Indian Pharma for Global Wellbeing.'

He urged pharmaceutical stakeholders to enhance Hyderabad's reputation as the world's pharmacy. Reddy cited the establishment of the National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research and other universities as pivotal for fostering a strong research ecosystem in Hyderabad, positioning it as a key player in the global biomedical industry.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024