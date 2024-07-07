Thousands Celebrate Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Indore and Puri

The annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra commenced on Sunday with thousands participating in Indore's ISKCON temple celebration. Devotees chanted bhajan kirtan while pulling the chariot with ropes.

Indore's ISKCON Temple President Mahaman Das spoke to ANI, highlighting the significance of the Yatra. He stated, "This yatra is modeled after Puri's, drawing thousands to witness the Lord and pull his chariot." He added, "The Jagannath Yatra is celebrated worldwide, inviting everyone to partake in the festivity."

In Puri, a large number of devotees gathered to seek blessings as the two-day festival began. The Rath Yatra, synonymous with the Jagannath Temple's history, sees wooden chariots carrying the deities Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra.

Celebrated on Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Ashadh, the Puri festival is scheduled for July 7, 2024. Esteemed attendees included President Droupadi Murmu, who extended her heartfelt wishes on social media, and PM Narendra Modi, who prayed for the continuous blessings of Lord Jagannath.

