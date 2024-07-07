Left Menu

Thousands Celebrate Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Indore and Puri

The annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra kicked off in Indore and Puri, with thousands participating in the festival. Key dignitaries, including President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi, extended their wishes. The Yatra, an ancient tradition, features elaborate chariot processions of deities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 20:45 IST
Thousands Celebrate Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Indore and Puri
Rath Yatra in Indore organised by ISKCON (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra commenced on Sunday with thousands participating in Indore's ISKCON temple celebration. Devotees chanted bhajan kirtan while pulling the chariot with ropes.

Indore's ISKCON Temple President Mahaman Das spoke to ANI, highlighting the significance of the Yatra. He stated, "This yatra is modeled after Puri's, drawing thousands to witness the Lord and pull his chariot." He added, "The Jagannath Yatra is celebrated worldwide, inviting everyone to partake in the festivity."

In Puri, a large number of devotees gathered to seek blessings as the two-day festival began. The Rath Yatra, synonymous with the Jagannath Temple's history, sees wooden chariots carrying the deities Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra.

Celebrated on Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Ashadh, the Puri festival is scheduled for July 7, 2024. Esteemed attendees included President Droupadi Murmu, who extended her heartfelt wishes on social media, and PM Narendra Modi, who prayed for the continuous blessings of Lord Jagannath.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024