Tripura CM Oversees Preparation for State's First Kidney Transplantation, Inaugurates Blood Donation Camp

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha visited GB Pant Hospital to review preparations for the state's inaugural kidney transplantation on July 8. He also inaugurated a blood donation camp, emphasizing the importance of doctors' commitment to public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 08:09 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 08:09 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday visited GB Pant Hospital to assess preparations for the first-ever kidney transplantation in the state, scheduled for July 8.

During his visit, CM Saha interacted with the donor and recipient, offering words of encouragement. He also discussed with the medical team to ensure all arrangements were in place for the historic medical procedure.

Expressing confidence in the medical team's capabilities, Saha highlighted the event's significance as a milestone in Tripura's healthcare sector, marking progress in advanced medical care.

Earlier that day, Saha inaugurated a Blood Donation Camp organised by the Indian Medical Association in Agartala, coinciding with National Doctor's Day and Jagannath Rath Yatra. He praised the doctors and organizers, stressing the importance of their dedication to public service.

"Doctors always work for people, from morning to night. Now they are giving blood to save lives, sending a good message to society," said Saha. He urged doctors to uphold their responsibilities and respond to emergencies, even at odd hours, always prioritizing public welfare.

