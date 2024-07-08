UP Authorities Gear Up for Smooth Kanwar Yatra

In preparation for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar convened a review meeting in Ayodhya with various departments to coordinate efforts for a smooth event. The Kanwar Yatra, a significant pilgrimage during the month of Sawan, and the annual Shrawan Mela are key events in Ayodhya.

During the media briefing, DGP Prashant Kumar reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring convenience and safety for all pilgrims. The Yatra, set to commence on July 22, will have all necessary facilities and adequate police presence at religious sites. Emphasis will be on providing the best possible amenities to the pilgrims.

DGP Kumar highlighted that special security arrangements will be in place at Kanwar camps and along the routes frequented by pilgrims. Additional measures will include security in crowded areas and main temples in Ayodhya and other key locations, along with available medical facilities.

Advanced technologies like CCTV coverage will be deployed extensively, and additional security forces, including ATS and STF teams, will be on standby. SDRF and NDRF teams have also been enlisted for emergency responses, ensuring a well-coordinated effort by local administration and navy teams.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)