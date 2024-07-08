UP Authorities Gear Up for Smooth Kanwar Yatra
Top officials in Uttar Pradesh strategized in Ayodhya to ensure a smooth Kanwar Yatra with extensive security, medical facilities, and emergency response teams. The pilgrimage kicks off on July 22.
- Country:
- India
In preparation for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar convened a review meeting in Ayodhya with various departments to coordinate efforts for a smooth event. The Kanwar Yatra, a significant pilgrimage during the month of Sawan, and the annual Shrawan Mela are key events in Ayodhya.
During the media briefing, DGP Prashant Kumar reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring convenience and safety for all pilgrims. The Yatra, set to commence on July 22, will have all necessary facilities and adequate police presence at religious sites. Emphasis will be on providing the best possible amenities to the pilgrims.
DGP Kumar highlighted that special security arrangements will be in place at Kanwar camps and along the routes frequented by pilgrims. Additional measures will include security in crowded areas and main temples in Ayodhya and other key locations, along with available medical facilities.
Advanced technologies like CCTV coverage will be deployed extensively, and additional security forces, including ATS and STF teams, will be on standby. SDRF and NDRF teams have also been enlisted for emergency responses, ensuring a well-coordinated effort by local administration and navy teams.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kanwar Yatra
- Uttar Pradesh
- DGP Prashant Kumar
- Sawan
- Shrawan Mela
- Ayodhya
- Security
- Pilgrims
- ATS
- STF
ALSO READ
Manipur and Assam Chiefs Meet to Strengthen Border Security Amid Ethnic Violence
Niger's Struggle: Oil Pipeline Dreams Threatened by Diplomatic and Security Crises
Karnal Singh's Guide to Internal Security: A Must-Read for Civil Services Aspirants
Senior Chinese official calls security threats in Pakistan main hazards to CPEC cooperation
Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies