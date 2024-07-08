Left Menu

Mumbai Braces for Heavy Rainfall; Schools Closed, Emergency Teams on High Alert

Mumbai witnessed heavy rains, with BMC deploying emergency personnel citywide. Key locations like Colaba and Santacruz recorded significant rainfall. Authorities reported house collapses and landslides but no injuries. Schools and colleges declared holidays as a precaution for anticipated heavy rains.

Updated: 08-07-2024 11:48 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Monday that emergency personnel and officers are stationed at various locations in Mumbai following heavy rains. Colaba recorded 83.8 mm and Santacruz 267.9 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Mumbai received 2547 mm, 27% of its average annual rainfall during the same period.

One house collapse incident in the eastern suburbs and 39 complaints of falling branches were reported, with no injuries. Additionally, a small landslide occurred at 7.06 am in the Vikroli Park site area, with debris removal in progress.

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani is monitoring the situation from the disaster control room. All Deputy and Assistant Commissioners and other civic body systems are active at various locations.

The Meteorological Department has predicted further heavy rain. High tide is expected at 1.57 pm, rising to 4.40 meters. As a precautionary measure, all schools and colleges in Mumbai metropolis will be closed for the second session.

The heavy rains led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services in low-lying areas such as Worli, Kurla East, King's Circle, Dadar, and Vidyavihar Railway Station.

