Left Menu

L&T Renewable Arm Secures Major Middle East Solar Contracts

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that its renewable energy division has secured contracts to construct two large-scale Solar PV plants in the Middle East. These mega orders, valued between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 crore, will contribute a combined capacity of 3.5 GW and include extensive grid interconnections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 12:10 IST
L&T Renewable Arm Secures Major Middle East Solar Contracts
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro on Monday announced that its renewable energy arm has secured two major contracts from a leading developer in the Middle East to construct two Gigawatt-scale Solar PV plants.

The contracts, classified as mega orders worth between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 crore, will see the construction of plants with a combined capacity of 3.5 GW. The scope of work includes detailed engineering, initial construction, and comprehensive grid interconnections involving pooling substations and overhead transmission lines.

Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan stated that these contracts are significant additions to L&T's green portfolio. Larsen & Toubro is a USD 27 billion Indian multinational engaged in various sectors including engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), hi-tech manufacturing, and services.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024