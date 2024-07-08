L&T Renewable Arm Secures Major Middle East Solar Contracts

Larsen & Toubro on Monday announced that its renewable energy arm has secured two major contracts from a leading developer in the Middle East to construct two Gigawatt-scale Solar PV plants.

The contracts, classified as mega orders worth between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 crore, will see the construction of plants with a combined capacity of 3.5 GW. The scope of work includes detailed engineering, initial construction, and comprehensive grid interconnections involving pooling substations and overhead transmission lines.

Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan stated that these contracts are significant additions to L&T's green portfolio. Larsen & Toubro is a USD 27 billion Indian multinational engaged in various sectors including engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), hi-tech manufacturing, and services.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)