Mumbai Monsoon: Heavy Rains Disrupt Flight Operations and City Life

Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) were brought to a halt early Monday morning due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai. From 2:22 am to 3:40 am, runway operations were suspended, causing 27 flights to be diverted to various cities including Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Indore. Arriving flights are prioritized, leading to delays in departures.

The heavy downpour led to significant disruptions across the city. Schools were closed, and exams were cancelled for the day. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Colaba received 83.8 mm of rainfall, while Santacruz recorded 267.9 mm, contributing to a total of 2547 mm of rain this season, which is 27% of the annual average.

BMC reported a partial house collapse in the eastern suburbs and 39 instances of falling branches, though no injuries were recorded. A minor landslide occurred at 7:06 am in the Vikroli Park area, with cleanup efforts ongoing. BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani is actively monitoring the situation, with all relevant officials on high alert. Low-lying areas experienced substantial waterlogging, disrupting suburban train services and causing congestion in areas such as Worli, Kurla East, and Dadar.

