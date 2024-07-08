Left Menu

Mumbai Monsoon: Heavy Rains Disrupt Flight Operations and City Life

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Monday morning disrupted flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, leading to traffic jams, waterlogging, and flight diversions. Schools were shut, and exams were cancelled. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported no injuries but highlighted several incidents, including a house collapse and a landslide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 12:11 IST
Mumbai Monsoon: Heavy Rains Disrupt Flight Operations and City Life
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) were brought to a halt early Monday morning due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai. From 2:22 am to 3:40 am, runway operations were suspended, causing 27 flights to be diverted to various cities including Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Indore. Arriving flights are prioritized, leading to delays in departures.

The heavy downpour led to significant disruptions across the city. Schools were closed, and exams were cancelled for the day. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Colaba received 83.8 mm of rainfall, while Santacruz recorded 267.9 mm, contributing to a total of 2547 mm of rain this season, which is 27% of the annual average.

BMC reported a partial house collapse in the eastern suburbs and 39 instances of falling branches, though no injuries were recorded. A minor landslide occurred at 7:06 am in the Vikroli Park area, with cleanup efforts ongoing. BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani is actively monitoring the situation, with all relevant officials on high alert. Low-lying areas experienced substantial waterlogging, disrupting suburban train services and causing congestion in areas such as Worli, Kurla East, and Dadar.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024