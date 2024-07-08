Left Menu

European Shares Dip Amid Political Uncertainty in France

European shares declined on Monday as political turmoil in France led to a hung parliament, with leftist alliances unexpectedly taking the top spot. U.S. and euro zone data is expected to influence global monetary policy this week. Meanwhile, Britvic saw gains and Delivery Hero faced significant losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 12:48 IST
European Shares Dip Amid Political Uncertainty in France
AI Generated Representative Image

European shares took a hit on Monday, driven by political uncertainty in France where a hung parliament is now expected. This comes as leftist alliances unexpectedly gained the majority, adding complexity to forming a government.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged down by 0.1% as of 0711 GMT, with energy shares leading the decline in light of softening oil prices. French stocks faced the steepest drop at 0.4%, as the political deadlock unfolded, disrupting Marine Le Pen's ambition to bring the far right to power.

Attention this week is also focused on upcoming consumer price index data from the U.S. and Germany, which will be pivotal in shaping future monetary policy. Amid these developments, Britvic shares surged by 4.7%, following news of a takeover by Danish brewer Carlsberg. Conversely, Delivery Hero plummeted 16.5%, awaiting a potential fine exceeding 400 million euros from Brussels due to antitrust violations.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024