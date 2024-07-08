Waaree Secures Major Solar Project in Rajasthan
Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd has won a contract to establish a 412.5MW solar project in Rajasthan. The project will be executed on an EPC basis by Waaree, involving comprehensive services. The installation includes a substation, power transformers, and module cleaning systems at Kawani village in Bikaner district.
Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRTL) announced on Monday that it has secured a contract to set up a 412.5 megawatt solar project in Rajasthan.
The project will be developed on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis according to a statement released by WRTL.
Though the company did not disclose the contract's value, it confirmed that Waaree Renewable Technologies will oversee the EPC contract for Acciona Energy's subsidiary, Juna Renewable Energy, to establish the 412.5 MWp solar project in Rajasthan.
The solar project is set to be located in Kawani village, Bikaner district. It will be a utility-scale plant equipped with bifacial solar modules supplied by Waaree Energies.
WRTL will manage various aspects, including design, EPC, and commissioning of the project. The scope of services also encompasses the installation of a 33/220 kV plant substation, power transformers, and both automatic and semi-automatic module cleaning robots and spares.
WRTL, a subsidiary of Waaree Energies Ltd (WEL), is involved in thermal, hydro, nuclear, solar, wind power, and power generated through non-conventional and renewable energy sources.
