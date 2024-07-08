75th Birth Anniversary of YS Rajasekhara Reddy: Leaders Pay Tribute

On the 75th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, paid homage on Monday. Using social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi described the former CM as a true leader whose dedication significantly uplifted the people of Andhra Pradesh and India.

'My humble tributes to former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Rajasekhara Reddy ji, on his 75th birth anniversary. A true leader of the masses, his grit, dedication, and commitment to the upliftment and empowerment of the people of Andhra Pradesh and India has been a guiding light to many of us. I personally learnt a lot from him. He shall always remain an exemplar of excellence in public life,' said Gandhi. Telangana CM and TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy, and Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, also paid tributes at the YSR statue in Panjagutta, Hyderabad, accompanied by AICC General Secretary Deepadas Munshi and numerous party leaders.

Subsequently, Revanth Reddy inaugurated a photo exhibition in honor of the former CM at the Jyothirao Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad. Speaking on social media, Reddy commemorated YSR's contributions and shared details of the tribute event.

YS Rajasekhara Reddy, popularly known as YSR, served as the Chief Minister of the undivided state of Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009. He was a six-time MLA from the Pulivendula constituency and served four terms as a Lok Sabha member from Kadapa. Tragically, in 2009, YSR met an untimely death when his helicopter crashed in the Nallamala Forest, leading to the demise of all five onboard, including Reddy.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)