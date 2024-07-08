Zelenskiy Awaits Western Support for Air Defences.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a call to action on Monday, urging Western allies for definitive support to bolster Ukraine's air defences and secure its energy sector during this week's NATO summit.

Zelenskiy is set to fly to Washington later today after wrapping up his visit to Poland where he discussed these pressing matters.

The Ukrainian leader is expected to actively seek commitments from NATO to provide tangible solutions to the ongoing security challenges.

