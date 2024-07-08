Tragic Spike: Marathwada Farmer Suicides Soar in 2024

A total of 430 farmers have taken their own lives in Maharashtra's dry Marathwada region in the first half of 2024, an official confirmed on Monday.

The highest number of suicides, 101, occurred in Beed district, the home area of state agriculture minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde.

In June alone, 30 farmer suicides were reported in Beed. Out of the 101 suicides in Beed, 46 cases qualified for ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh, five were disqualified, and 50 are under review, according to the official.

Of the 430 total suicides, 256 qualified for ex-gratia aid, 169 were given assistance, 20 were rejected, and 154 are currently under scrutiny.

Data from the divisional commissioner's office revealed the following numbers: 101 in Beed, 64 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 40 in Jalna, 31 in Parbhani, 17 in Hingoli, 68 in Nanded, 33 in Latur, and 76 in Dharashiv.

