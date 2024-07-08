Godrej Electricals & Electronics Commissions Major Solar Project in Madhya Pradesh

Godrej & Boyce's business unit, Godrej Electricals & Electronics, announced on Monday the commissioning of a 12.5 MWp rooftop solar project for a textile facility in Madhya Pradesh.

The facility stands as one of the three largest rooftop solar projects in India and the first in Madhya Pradesh.

The project spans 1 million square feet of manufacturing sheds and will allow the textile facility to use green energy, projected to save 17 million kWh of power annually, according to a company statement.

The company is also implementing similar projects across industries like cement, textile, automobile, and pharma.

With India ranking as the third-largest solar power generator globally, the renewable energy sector is witnessing rapid growth. Godrej Electricals & Electronics is committed to providing innovative solar rooftop solutions tailored to various clients' needs.

''As India aims to triple its renewable energy capacity by 2030, innovative solutions like these are crucial for decarbonizing energy-intensive sectors and driving job creation and technological advancement,'' said Raghavendra Mirji, Executive Vice President & Business Head of Godrej Electricals & Electronics.

