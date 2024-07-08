Left Menu

Godrej Electricals & Electronics Commissions Major Solar Project in Madhya Pradesh

Godrej Electricals & Electronics has launched a significant 12.5 MWp rooftop solar project for a textile facility in Madhya Pradesh, marking the first of its kind in the state. This project is expected to save 17 million kWh annually and is part of broader efforts to promote solar energy in various industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:02 IST
Godrej Electricals & Electronics Commissions Major Solar Project in Madhya Pradesh
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Godrej & Boyce's business unit, Godrej Electricals & Electronics, announced on Monday the commissioning of a 12.5 MWp rooftop solar project for a textile facility in Madhya Pradesh.

The facility stands as one of the three largest rooftop solar projects in India and the first in Madhya Pradesh.

The project spans 1 million square feet of manufacturing sheds and will allow the textile facility to use green energy, projected to save 17 million kWh of power annually, according to a company statement.

The company is also implementing similar projects across industries like cement, textile, automobile, and pharma.

With India ranking as the third-largest solar power generator globally, the renewable energy sector is witnessing rapid growth. Godrej Electricals & Electronics is committed to providing innovative solar rooftop solutions tailored to various clients' needs.

''As India aims to triple its renewable energy capacity by 2030, innovative solutions like these are crucial for decarbonizing energy-intensive sectors and driving job creation and technological advancement,'' said Raghavendra Mirji, Executive Vice President & Business Head of Godrej Electricals & Electronics.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024