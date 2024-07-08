Left Menu

Hefty Rains Predicted in Himachal Pradesh, IMD Issues Alarms

The Indian Metrological Department predicts heavy rainfall across Himachal Pradesh till July 12. A yellow alert is active with regions like Una, Bilaspur, and Shimla on high alert for potential downpours. Rainfall has been 50% above normal in some areas while others face deficits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 22:29 IST
Hefty Rains Predicted in Himachal Pradesh, IMD Issues Alarms
IMD Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain for the next three days in Himachal Pradesh, with a yellow alert issued for today and tomorrow. Sandeep Kumar Sharma, a senior scientist at the IMD, reported light to moderate rainfall in the past 24 hours, with areas like Malgaon and Shimla experiencing heavier downpours.

Sharma noted that heavy rainfall alerts are in place for July 11 and 12 for the districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur. He stated that temperatures are expected to remain normal today and tomorrow in central areas, with moderate rainfall forecasted.

Rain activity is expected to intensify starting July 10, continuing through July 12. So far, rainfall in July has been 50% higher than normal, except in areas like Sirmaur, Una, and Lahaul-Spiti, which have seen below-normal precipitation. Currently, the state has a 19% rain deficit for the entire season. Rainfall remains normal this season in regions like Mandi, Shimla, Kullu, and Solan, while Hamirpur, Kangra, Lahaul-Spiti, Sirmaur, and Solan experience below-normal rainfall.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024