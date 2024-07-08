Hefty Rains Predicted in Himachal Pradesh, IMD Issues Alarms

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain for the next three days in Himachal Pradesh, with a yellow alert issued for today and tomorrow. Sandeep Kumar Sharma, a senior scientist at the IMD, reported light to moderate rainfall in the past 24 hours, with areas like Malgaon and Shimla experiencing heavier downpours.

Sharma noted that heavy rainfall alerts are in place for July 11 and 12 for the districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur. He stated that temperatures are expected to remain normal today and tomorrow in central areas, with moderate rainfall forecasted.

Rain activity is expected to intensify starting July 10, continuing through July 12. So far, rainfall in July has been 50% higher than normal, except in areas like Sirmaur, Una, and Lahaul-Spiti, which have seen below-normal precipitation. Currently, the state has a 19% rain deficit for the entire season. Rainfall remains normal this season in regions like Mandi, Shimla, Kullu, and Solan, while Hamirpur, Kangra, Lahaul-Spiti, Sirmaur, and Solan experience below-normal rainfall.

