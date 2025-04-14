Tensions Escalate in Guna: Arrests Follow Hanuman Jayanti Clashes

A protest erupted in Guna city as members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal demanded arrests following a stone-pelting incident during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. The protest, staged at Hanuman Chowk, saw demonstrators demanding access to the site of the original incident, which took place on April 12. Law enforcement intervened, using mild lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Sinha confirmed, "The situation is completely normal now; the police force is properly deployed in the area and I myself lead the team." He assured that strict action would be taken against those who attempted to breach the peace, emphasizing that CCTV footage will be scrutinized to identify troublemakers.

Seventeen individuals have been arrested in relation to the stone-pelting event, according to SP Sinha. VHP leader Suresh Sharma criticized what he perceives as one-sided action and claimed that Muslims initiated the stone-pelting. Meanwhile, Muslim women protested perceived bias at the police station, pointing out alleged mistreatment by the other community during the Hanuman Jayanti procession.

(With inputs from agencies.)