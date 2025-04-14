Tensions Escalate in Guna: Arrests Follow Hanuman Jayanti Clashes
A protest led by VHP and Bajrang Dal over stone-pelting during Hanuman Jayanti in Guna led to police intervention. Seventeen arrests have been made, amid calls for action against alleged provocators. The community clash centered around a procession near Colonelganj Mosque had sparked the unrest.
- Country:
- India
A protest erupted in Guna city as members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal demanded arrests following a stone-pelting incident during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. The protest, staged at Hanuman Chowk, saw demonstrators demanding access to the site of the original incident, which took place on April 12. Law enforcement intervened, using mild lathicharge to disperse the crowd.
Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Sinha confirmed, "The situation is completely normal now; the police force is properly deployed in the area and I myself lead the team." He assured that strict action would be taken against those who attempted to breach the peace, emphasizing that CCTV footage will be scrutinized to identify troublemakers.
Seventeen individuals have been arrested in relation to the stone-pelting event, according to SP Sinha. VHP leader Suresh Sharma criticized what he perceives as one-sided action and claimed that Muslims initiated the stone-pelting. Meanwhile, Muslim women protested perceived bias at the police station, pointing out alleged mistreatment by the other community during the Hanuman Jayanti procession.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tarn Taran Police Strike: Cross-Border Drug Network Busted
Punjab Police Busts Trans-Border Drug Ring
Gelatin sticks trigger blast at mosque in Maharashtra's Beed district, no casualty; 2 persons apprehended: Police.
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Fake Recruitment Drive Allegedly Masquerading Under Ministry of Rural Development
Armed Forces Special Powers Act extended to entire Manipur, except 13 police station areas: MHA.