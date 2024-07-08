Left Menu

Union Minister Khattar Visits Guwahati's Brahmaputra River Heritage Centre

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited the Mahabahu Brahmaputra River Heritage Centre in Guwahati, highlighting the Central Government's continuous efforts for progress in the North-Eastern region. He also chaired a review meeting for the Power Sector in Arunachal Pradesh, discussing crucial development plans.

Union Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, paid a visit to the Mahabahu Brahmaputra River Heritage Centre in Guwahati's Panbazar on Monday. 'Having been entrusted with new responsibilities, I've embarked on visits to different locations. After Arunachal Pradesh, Guwahati is my latest stop,' Khattar informed the media.

Earlier in Itanagar, Khattar chaired a review meeting focused on the Power Sector of Arunachal Pradesh. He underscored the Central Government's sustained efforts to foster progress in the North-Eastern region. 'Over the last decade, the Union Government has shown exceptional sensitivity to the region's needs, focusing on enhancing connectivity, infrastructure, and public welfare,' he stated.

The Minister also highlighted that Arunachal Pradesh holds about 38% (approximately 50 GW) of India's hydropower potential. Discussions during the meeting stressed the importance of Compensatory Afforestation Land for advancing hydropower projects, possibly sourcing such land from other states. Simplifying the process of sanctioning new electricity connections and making bills user-friendly were also key points.

Khattar emphasized that the supply of high-quality power in the state would boost industrial growth and job creation. He solicited the cooperation of state authorities to meet the ambitious targets set for the national power sector.

