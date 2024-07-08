President Murmu Reflects on Nature's Power and Urges Environmental Action

Following her participation in the annual Rath Yatra, President Droupadi Murmu spent Monday morning at Puri sea beach, sharing her reflections on the experience. Posting on social media platform X, Murmu highlighted the profound connection she felt with nature, capturing the scene with evocative details.

''There are places that connect us with the essence of life,'' Murmu wrote, describing the seashore, the wind, and the waves as elements that bring a sense of peace and clarity. She likened this to the peace she felt during her visit to Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannathji.

Murmu expressed concern over humanity's disconnect with nature due to the daily grind, stressing the urgent need to address climate change. She highlighted the detrimental consequences of global warming, particularly on oceans and coastal areas, and emphasized the importance of both governmental and individual actions to protect the environment for future generations.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)