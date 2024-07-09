Investors Await Fed Chair Testimony Amid Mixed Market Signals
Global equities saw minimal gains on Monday, with U.S. Treasury yields ticking upwards as markets anticipate testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and key economic data. Concurrently, currency fluctuations and European political developments influenced market sentiment. Investors await imminent corporate earnings reports from major U.S. banks.
Global equities displayed negligible growth on Monday, while the U.S. Treasury yield experienced an uptick as investors awaited critical testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Key inflation data and the commencement of the corporate earnings season contributed further to anticipatory market behavior.
In foreign exchange markets, the euro slightly dipped after hitting a multi-week high against the dollar following an unexpected election outcome in France. Investors are keenly awaiting Powell's comments to Congress for insights on potential interest rate cuts by the U.S. central bank.
The week will culminate with earnings reports from major U.S. banks such as Citigroup, JP Morgan, and Wells Fargo. Traders are increasingly betting on a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September, with market sentiment being reflected in various indices including the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, both of which hit record highs this week.
