Left Menu

Saudi Aramco Issues U.S. Dollar Bonds Program

Saudi Arabian Oil Co., also known as Saudi Aramco, has started issuing U.S. dollar-denominated international bonds under its Global Medium Term Note Programme. This move is part of their strategy to bolster financial operations and expand their global reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 11:17 IST
Saudi Aramco Issues U.S. Dollar Bonds Program
AI Generated Representative Image

Saudi Arabian Oil Co., commonly referred to as Saudi Aramco, has undertaken a significant financial operation by starting to issue U.S. dollar-denominated international bonds. This initiative is part of the company's Global Medium Term Note Programme.

The bond issuance aligns with Saudi Aramco's broader strategy to enhance liquidity and secure financial stability amid fluctuating oil markets.

This move echo the company's commitment to expanding its global financial footprint and strengthening its economic resilience.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
3
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024