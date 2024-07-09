Saudi Aramco Issues U.S. Dollar Bonds Program

Saudi Arabian Oil Co., commonly referred to as Saudi Aramco, has undertaken a significant financial operation by starting to issue U.S. dollar-denominated international bonds. This initiative is part of the company's Global Medium Term Note Programme.

The bond issuance aligns with Saudi Aramco's broader strategy to enhance liquidity and secure financial stability amid fluctuating oil markets.

This move echo the company's commitment to expanding its global financial footprint and strengthening its economic resilience.

