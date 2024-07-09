PM Modi Consults Economists Ahead of Crucial 2024-25 Budget

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with distinguished economists on Thursday to garner insights for the forthcoming 2024-25 Budget, according to a senior government official.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to deliver the Budget in the Lok Sabha on July 23. The discussions will not only include economists and sectoral experts but will also feature Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery and additional members.

This Budget, the first significant economic document of the Modi 3.0 government, is anticipated to map out the strategy for transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. President Droupadi Murmu, in a recent parliamentary address, hinted at groundbreaking reforms and stressed the significance of the Budget in realizing the government's forward-looking policies and vision.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)