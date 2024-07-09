Sri Lanka Opens Doors for Elon Musk's Starlink with New Telecoms Bill
Sri Lanka's parliament has approved amendments to an old telecommunications law, allowing Elon Musk's Starlink to operate in the country. This marks the first change in 28 years and introduces new licensing rules. The move aims to grow the IT sector and improve internet access, particularly in rural areas.
Sri Lanka's parliament has approved significant amendments to a decades-old telecommunications law, clearing the way for Elon Musk's satellite unit, Starlink, to establish operations in the South Asian island nation.
The new telecommunications bill, passed without a vote, updates regulations for the first time in 28 years to allow satellite internet service providers to operate. This amendment introduces three new types of licenses, enabling Starlink to enter Sri Lanka's telecom market as a licensed service provider, pending approval from the telecoms regulator.
Technology minister Kanaka Herath emphasized that the updated law represents an opportunity not only for Starlink but any other company interested in investing in Sri Lanka's IT sector, which aims to become a $15 billion industry by 2030.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
