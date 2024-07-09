Record Mutual Fund Inflows Surge in June 2024

Equity mutual funds saw record-breaking inflows in June 2024 amounting to Rs 40,608 crore, a 17% rise compared to May 2024, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) also enjoyed a high, amassing Rs 21,262 crore, up from Rs 20,904 crore in May. The net assets under management (AUM) for equity schemes reached Rs 27.67 lakh crore, with SIP contributions contributing Rs 12.43 lakh crore.

Other segments like large-cap, small and mid-cap schemes also saw improvements. Passive schemes crossed the Rs 10 lakh crore AUM mark, buoyed by gold price rallies. However, the sector faced net outflows of Rs 43,637 crore, and debt schemes saw an outflow of Rs 1.07 lakh crore due to advance tax redemptions.

