Key Leadership Changes at China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle
China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle has announced significant changes in its executive leadership. The firm has appointed Choi Wai Hong Clifford as its new Executive Director, while Qin Liyong has been removed from the same position. These resolutions signify a strategic shift within the company.
The changes come as the company continues to navigate a complex business landscape, aiming to stabilize and grow its operations.
