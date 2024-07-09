Key Leadership Changes at China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle has implemented major leadership changes. The company announced the appointment of Choi Wai Hong Clifford as the new Executive Director.

Concurrently, the firm has resolved to remove Qin Liyong from the position of Executive Director. These decisions mark a significant shift in the firm's strategic direction.

The changes come as the company continues to navigate a complex business landscape, aiming to stabilize and grow its operations.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)