India's Su-30 MKI Fighter Jets Set to Soar in Australia's Largest Aerial Warfare Exercise

India's Su-30 MKI fighter jets are gearing up to participate in 'Exercise Pitch Black 24,' the largest multinational aerial warfare exercise in Australia's history.

This biennial event, scheduled from July 12 to August 2, will feature 20 nations and over 140 aircraft operating predominantly from RAAF Bases Darwin and Tindal.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will showcase its operational capabilities on a global stage, with personnel and aircraft engaging in the complex drills. The exercise aims to strengthen international defense cooperation and enhance combat readiness among participating countries.

