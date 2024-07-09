Left Menu

India's Su-30 MKI Fighter Jets Set to Soar in Australia's Largest Aerial Warfare Exercise

India's Su-30 MKI fighter jets are set to participate in 'Exercise Pitch Black 24,' a multinational aerial warfare exercise in Australia with 20 countries. The event, held from July 12 to August 2, will be its largest edition with over 140 aircraft and approximately 4,435 personnel joining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:51 IST
India's Su-30 MKI Fighter Jets Set to Soar in Australia's Largest Aerial Warfare Exercise
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

India's Su-30 MKI fighter jets are gearing up to participate in 'Exercise Pitch Black 24,' the largest multinational aerial warfare exercise in Australia's history.

This biennial event, scheduled from July 12 to August 2, will feature 20 nations and over 140 aircraft operating predominantly from RAAF Bases Darwin and Tindal.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will showcase its operational capabilities on a global stage, with personnel and aircraft engaging in the complex drills. The exercise aims to strengthen international defense cooperation and enhance combat readiness among participating countries.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024