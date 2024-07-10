Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker Hails India's Leadership, Calls for Global Solutions Through 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

During a visit to Indore, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla lauded India's leadership in the G20 Summit, emphasizing historic decisions and the global impact of India's democratic practices. He also stressed the importance of an environment-friendly lifestyle to tackle climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 06:43 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 06:43 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Hails India's Leadership, Calls for Global Solutions Through 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (Photo: Lok Sabha Secretariat). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has lauded the historic and decisive decisions taken during the G20 Summit under India's leadership, highlighting the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. According to a statement from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Birla noted that India's leadership facilitated consensus among G20 nations, a feat previously unattained.

Speaking at a public event in Indore, where he was felicitated, Birla emphasized that India's robust democratic processes have inspired global problem-solving. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in providing global guidance and urged high-quality discussions in Parliament to meet public expectations.

Birla also addressed the importance of environmental conservation, advocating for an environment-friendly lifestyle. He complimented Indore for its successful climate initiatives and cleanliness, urging public representatives to consider climate action a personal responsibility.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024