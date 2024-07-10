Lok Sabha Speaker Hails India's Leadership, Calls for Global Solutions Through 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has lauded the historic and decisive decisions taken during the G20 Summit under India's leadership, highlighting the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. According to a statement from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Birla noted that India's leadership facilitated consensus among G20 nations, a feat previously unattained.

Speaking at a public event in Indore, where he was felicitated, Birla emphasized that India's robust democratic processes have inspired global problem-solving. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in providing global guidance and urged high-quality discussions in Parliament to meet public expectations.

Birla also addressed the importance of environmental conservation, advocating for an environment-friendly lifestyle. He complimented Indore for its successful climate initiatives and cleanliness, urging public representatives to consider climate action a personal responsibility.

