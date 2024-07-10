Lok Sabha Speaker Hails India's Leadership, Calls for Global Solutions Through 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'
During a visit to Indore, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla lauded India's leadership in the G20 Summit, emphasizing historic decisions and the global impact of India's democratic practices. He also stressed the importance of an environment-friendly lifestyle to tackle climate change.
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has lauded the historic and decisive decisions taken during the G20 Summit under India's leadership, highlighting the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. According to a statement from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Birla noted that India's leadership facilitated consensus among G20 nations, a feat previously unattained.
Speaking at a public event in Indore, where he was felicitated, Birla emphasized that India's robust democratic processes have inspired global problem-solving. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in providing global guidance and urged high-quality discussions in Parliament to meet public expectations.
Birla also addressed the importance of environmental conservation, advocating for an environment-friendly lifestyle. He complimented Indore for its successful climate initiatives and cleanliness, urging public representatives to consider climate action a personal responsibility.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP leaders Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nadda, Jaishankar others recall "dark chapter" in Indian democracy
"50 yrs ago, Indira Gandhi conspired to destroy Constitution, democracy": CM Yogi on Emergency
Devastating Floods in Brazil: A Harbinger of Climate Change's Wrath
Anurag Thakur Slams Congress Over Emergency: A Black Spot on Indian Democracy
Poll Shows Sharp Divide: Trump Leads on Economy, Biden on Democracy