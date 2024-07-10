Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray Alleges Murder in Worli Hit-and-Run Case

In the controversial Worli hit-and-run case, Aaditya Thackeray claims that the incident was premeditated murder. The accused, Mihir Shah, allegedly dragged and ran over the victim multiple times. The Mumbai court has extended the custody of Shah's driver, while the police continue their investigation.

Aaditya Thackeray Alleges Murder in Worli Hit-and-Run Case
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has controversially claimed that the Worli hit-and-run case involving Mihir Shah is, in fact, a murder. Thackeray stated that the accused dragged the victim to a dairy and intentionally ran her over again by reversing the car.

Thackeray criticized the delay in blood sample collection, emphasizing the need to rely on CCTV footage and witness testimonies. 'This should be treated as murder, not just a hit-and-run,' he asserted. Thackeray's comments were made on Tuesday during a public address.

Mihir Shah, the primary accused and son of political leader Rajesh Shah, is now in police custody. His driver, Rajrishi Singh Bidawat, has also been detained. The Mumbai police have argued that Bidawat was present during the incident and both men need to be interrogated together.

The defense lawyer disputes the police claims, stating there is no evidence of the driver being involved or under the influence of drugs. Mihir Shah was arrested on Tuesday in Virar, following several days of evasion, after the car he allegedly drove killed 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa.

Victim's husband, Pradeep Nakhwa, expressed his frustration, accusing political leaders of ignoring the family's plight due to the accused's influential background. 'These leaders only care about power,' he lamented, calling out specific political figures for not visiting the family.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

