Ray of Hope: PM Modi's Intervention for Trapped Indians in Russian Army

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Balwinder Singh, father of Gagandeep Singh, a trapped Indian youth in the Russian army, expressed hope for the stranded Indians in war-torn Russia. Prime Minister Modi raised the issue of Indian nationals being recruited into the Russian army. The Russian government has assured an 'early discharge' of these Indians from army service, said Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Tuesday.

In a conversation with ANI, Balwinder Singh mentioned that he learned about PM Modi's visit to Russia through media reports and a phone call from his son. Gagandeep Singh informed his father that trapped Indians are sent to battlegrounds and kept in 'bunkers,' which are defensive military fortifications. He added that with PM Modi's intervention, there is now a ray of hope for these trapped Indians.

Several Indians were allegedly deceived into fighting in Russia's war with Ukraine on the pretext of lucrative jobs. In April, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) busted a significant human trafficking network that targeted Indian nationals with promises of high-paying jobs abroad but sent them to war zones instead. The CBI noted that these traffickers operated an organized network, utilizing social media channels and local contacts to lure Indian nationals. During his official visit to Russia and Austria, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Putin on Tuesday. Modi emphasized that peace is crucial for future generations and that solutions cannot be achieved on the battlefield but only through dialogue. This visit marks Modi's first trip to Russia since the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv began in 2022. India has consistently advocated 'peace and diplomacy' to resolve international conflicts.

