Akhilesh Yadav Blames BJP Government's Negligence for Lucknow-Agra Expressway Tragedy
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticizes BJP government over a fatal accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway that claimed 18 lives. He raises questions about the management of highway services and calls for an investigation into the incident.
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has sharply criticized the BJP government following a fatal accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway that resulted in the loss of 18 lives. In a post on X, Yadav pointed to government negligence as the cause of the tragedy.
Yadav questioned why vehicles were parked on the expressway despite the provision of special parking zones and the presence of CCTV monitoring. He further inquired about the role of highway police, patrolling services, and towing assistance, pressing for an investigation into the management of these services.
The accident occurred at 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday when a double-decker sleeper bus from Motihari, Bihar to Delhi collided with a milk-tanker near Gadha village in the Behtamujawar Police Station area. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia payments for the victims' families.
